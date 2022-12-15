1,550 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 20.6% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 55.4% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $163.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.44. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $124.44 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.