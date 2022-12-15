18,817 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.77. 964,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,879,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $151.02.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.