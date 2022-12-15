199,970 Shares in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 199,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pine Technology Acquisition by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 923,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 271,267 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,569,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 594,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 184,900 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,545,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,599,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

Pine Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTOC remained flat at $9.97 on Thursday. 1,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,544. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Pine Technology Acquisition Profile

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.