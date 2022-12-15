3,368 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.47.

Netflix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $317.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $620.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

