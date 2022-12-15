45,000 Shares in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.14% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSAG. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 108,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSAG remained flat at $10.08 during trading on Thursday. 267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,275. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

About Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

