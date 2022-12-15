4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.28. 14,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 864,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $791.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.84.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,404,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 229,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 256.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 197,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 275.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

