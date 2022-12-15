5,005 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,975,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,164 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 621.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after acquiring an additional 996,561 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,419,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 324.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 993,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,131,000 after acquiring an additional 759,685 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $43.06. 3,022,786 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93.

