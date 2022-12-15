7,242 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.04. 226,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,610,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.