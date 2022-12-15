81,954 Shares in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Invesco India ETF makes up 1.4% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco India ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco India ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

Invesco India ETF Price Performance

Shares of PIN stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Invesco India ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $28.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29.

Invesco India ETF Company Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

