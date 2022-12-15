88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,141,000 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the November 15th total of 10,009,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,038,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
88 Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EEENF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. 4,842,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,914,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. 88 Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
About 88 Energy
