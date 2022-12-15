AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.2% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $164.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $291.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.97.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Articles
