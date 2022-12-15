ABCMETA (META) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.67 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $52.67 million and $18,557.61 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013203 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00043613 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019862 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00236764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00053731 USD and is up 12.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $20,910.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

