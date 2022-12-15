Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several brokerages have commented on AKR. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after acquiring an additional 349,259 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,400,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,995 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,811,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,335,000 after purchasing an additional 110,802 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,028,000 after purchasing an additional 673,006 shares during the period.

NYSE AKR traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -180.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

