Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Underweight

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $268.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $291.45 on Monday. Accenture has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $183.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.35.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 3.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 284.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in Accenture by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 24,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

