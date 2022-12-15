Achain (ACT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $42,566.49

Achain (ACT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $42,566.49 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009199 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005349 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004582 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

