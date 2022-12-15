ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

ACNB Stock Performance

Shares of ACNB opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $327.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.40. ACNB has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $40.06.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ACNB’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at ACNB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $463,621.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACNB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 78.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

