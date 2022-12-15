Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.71.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Adicet Bio stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $455.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 8,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $131,250.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $572,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Adicet Bio news, insider Blake Aftab sold 8,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $131,250.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,593.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,135 shares of company stock worth $521,259. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth $51,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.