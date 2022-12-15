Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.64 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.15-$15.45 EPS.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $5.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $345.00. 299,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.87. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $631.25. The company has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $402.12.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 48.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,278 shares of the software company’s stock worth $168,250,000 after purchasing an additional 120,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6,670.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 76,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 33.5% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 297,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,675,000 after purchasing an additional 74,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 52.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 142,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

