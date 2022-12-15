Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

