aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $73.02 million and $13.35 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025048 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005455 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007550 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000053 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,590,454 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

