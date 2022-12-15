Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANNSF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aena S.M.E. in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €156.00 ($164.21) to €133.00 ($140.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €140.00 ($147.37) to €130.00 ($136.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $137.19 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.70.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

