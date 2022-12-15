Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.33 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Featured Stories

