Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Aethlon Medical Stock Down 14.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.33 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.84.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
