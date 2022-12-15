Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) SVP Albert Riggieri Sells 4,688 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $72.70.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Aflac by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 15.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.