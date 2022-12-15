AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) VP Sells $21,490.74 in Stock

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILGet Rating) VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $21,490.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 757,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

  • On Wednesday, December 7th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 3,006 shares of AgileThought stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $10,551.06.
  • On Monday, December 5th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 170 shares of AgileThought stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $625.60.
  • On Tuesday, November 29th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 39,192 shares of AgileThought stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $154,024.56.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 15,394 shares of AgileThought stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $56,803.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIL opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. AgileThought, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGILGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AgileThought, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in AgileThought by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 313,334 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in AgileThought in the third quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new position in AgileThought in the third quarter valued at about $757,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in AgileThought by 9.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,457,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 125,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in AgileThought in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AgileThought in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on AgileThought in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AgileThought in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on AgileThought in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

