Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.07% of Airbnb worth $46,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $253,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,104,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $1,234,124.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,476,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 560,772 shares of company stock valued at $60,582,923. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,734. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

