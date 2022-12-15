Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Acquires 281 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $88.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

