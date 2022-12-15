Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $956.80

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 956.80 ($11.74) and traded as high as GBX 958 ($11.75). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 955 ($11.72), with a volume of 797,206 shares changing hands.
Alliance Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 538.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 956.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 955.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.
Alliance Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is 12.41%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Alliance Trust Company Profile
Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.
