Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $956.80

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 956.80 ($11.74) and traded as high as GBX 958 ($11.75). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 955 ($11.72), with a volume of 797,206 shares changing hands.

Alliance Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 538.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 956.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 955.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Alliance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alliance Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Milyae Park acquired 3,000 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 941 ($11.54) per share, for a total transaction of £28,230 ($34,633.79). In other news, insider Milyae Park acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 941 ($11.54) per share, with a total value of £28,230 ($34,633.79). Also, insider Victoria (Vicky) Hastings acquired 2,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 937 ($11.50) per share, with a total value of £24,867.98 ($30,509.12).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

