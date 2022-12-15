Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.48

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.48 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 13.85 ($0.17). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,919,131 shares changing hands.

Allied Minds Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £33.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.09.

Insider Transactions at Allied Minds

In other Allied Minds news, insider Sam Dobbyn bought 588,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £58,823.50 ($72,167.22).

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

