Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was down 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.42 and last traded at $34.43. Approximately 787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 41,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMOT shares. TheStreet upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Trading Down 8.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $547.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 136,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 82,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 47.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

