Alpha Finance Lab Price Hits $0.0942 on Top Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0942 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $94.20 million and $2.03 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.39 or 0.01519203 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012129 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00026651 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00032046 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.49 or 0.01731585 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.