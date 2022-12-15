Alpha Finance Lab Price Hits $0.0944 on Top Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $94.40 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0944 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.85 or 0.01506810 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012191 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00025837 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00032068 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.81 or 0.01741623 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

