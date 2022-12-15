Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $14.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Alphatec Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 49.34%. The business had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 556,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,992.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

