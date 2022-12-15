Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.80 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 71.80 ($0.88). Approximately 18,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 122,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.30 ($0.89).

Alternative Income REIT Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of £57.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.04.

Alternative Income REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Insider Activity

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

In other news, insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 19,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £12,887.82 ($15,811.34).

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

