Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.23

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.23 and traded as high as $13.60. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 329,552 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a market cap of $187.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.16.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
