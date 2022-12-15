Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.23

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.23 and traded as high as $13.60. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 329,552 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a market cap of $187.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 33.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

