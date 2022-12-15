Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Reduced by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.83. 27,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,689,952. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

