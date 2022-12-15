American Research & Management Co. Has $166,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,352.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.