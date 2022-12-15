Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,896. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $220,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABCB. Raymond James downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

