Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Short Interest Update

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,910,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 10,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVXL shares. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

AVXL opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $688.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $19.83.

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.