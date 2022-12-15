Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 125,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Anemoi International Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Anemoi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anemoi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anemoi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.