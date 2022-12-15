AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $19.51

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.51, but opened at $18.67. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 19,291 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AngloGold Ashanti

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.