AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $19.51

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.51, but opened at $18.67. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 19,291 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on AU. Investec cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.67.
Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Featured Stories
