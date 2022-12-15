AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $19.51

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.51, but opened at $18.67. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 19,291 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AU. Investec cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

About AngloGold Ashanti

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.5% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

