ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101,531 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises 5.8% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $298,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,048. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.07.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

