Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,086 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,002,184 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,801,875. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89.

