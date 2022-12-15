Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VB traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.46. 8,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,658. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.