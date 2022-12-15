Apella Capital LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $13,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $33.59. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,084. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85.
