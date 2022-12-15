Apella Capital LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,176,000 after buying an additional 123,123 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 15.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after buying an additional 772,925 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded down $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 118,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $138.95.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

