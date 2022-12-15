Apella Capital LLC Has $25.74 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 660,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,669 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $25,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.24. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,362. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.