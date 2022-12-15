Apella Capital LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after buying an additional 4,564,851 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,058,000 after buying an additional 2,298,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,418,000 after buying an additional 268,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after buying an additional 5,440,234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 35,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,403. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52.

