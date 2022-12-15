Apella Capital LLC Has $993,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $16.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $467.25. 52,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,417. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.84. The stock has a market cap of $207.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

