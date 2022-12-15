Apella Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,072 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,694,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 338.2% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 245,060 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 303.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 100,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 75,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DFCF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $42.69. 10,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,963. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65.

